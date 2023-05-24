Florida Man Arrested, Guns Found Near Preschool in Fairfax County: Police

A Florida man was arrested while trespassing at a McLean, Virginia, preschool Tuesday, and officers seized two firearms from his vehicle, police said. Fairfax County police said one of the guns was an AK-47.
Eric Sandow, 32, was at the Dolley Madison Preschool and allegedly told officers he was going to the CIA, Fairfax County police said. The agency’s headquarters is about a mile away.
Sandow wasn’t armed when officers found him, police said.
Officers detained Sandow, searched his vehicle and found two firearms. A photo released by police shows a long gun and a handgun, plus bullets and other firearm accessories.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
Sandow was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property.
It wasn't immediately clear if Sandow had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Northern Virginia
Northern Virginia news, events and updates
Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.