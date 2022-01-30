Firefighters Battle Blaze at Administrative School Building in Virginia

Firefighters spent several hours battling a blaze on the campus of a Virginia high school Sunday, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the 9500 block of Main Street in the city of Fairfax for reports of a fire on the campus of W.T. Woodson High School about 3 a.m. Crews found fire burning throughout an administrative building next to the high school building.

Several firefighters initially entered the building but were pulled back because of the intensity of the flames, authorities said.

Firefighters battled the fire from outside of the building for hours, bringing it under control just before 8:30 a.m.

Most of the flames were extinguished inside the building by 11:30 a.m.

Crews remained on the scene Sunday afternoon to tamp down hot spots and assist fire investigators.

No one was injured. It doesn’t appear anyone was in the building when the fire started.

Several roads were closed in the area but have since reopened. No word on the cause.