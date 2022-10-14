Arlington

Fire Erupts in Arlington Church, Flames Seen on Roof: Officials

The fire broke out at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church on Glebe Road, which also houses a preschool

By Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A two-alarm fire erupted in an Arlington church, and when firefighters arrived Friday they saw flames shooting through the roof, officials said.

Firefighters were sent to Mount Olivet United Methodist Church about 2:40 a.m. and put out the blaze, Arlington fire officials said. No injuries reported.

Special units responded to help.

Glebe Road is blocked between 15th and 17th streets as crews begin to clean up and remove debris.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fire marshal is on the scene and investigating what may have caused the fire.

The church also houses a preschool that dozens of children attend.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Arlingtonfire
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us