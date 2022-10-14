Fire Erupts in Arlington Church, Flames Seen on Roof: Officials

A two-alarm fire erupted in an Arlington church, and when firefighters arrived Friday they saw flames shooting through the roof, officials said.

Firefighters were sent to Mount Olivet United Methodist Church about 2:40 a.m. and put out the blaze, Arlington fire officials said. No injuries reported.

Special units responded to help.

Glebe Road is blocked between 15th and 17th streets as crews begin to clean up and remove debris.

The fire marshal is on the scene and investigating what may have caused the fire.

The church also houses a preschool that dozens of children attend.

