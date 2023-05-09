ISIS

FBI Raids Springfield Apartment in ISIS Investigation

By Drew Wilder, News4 Northern Virginia Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Virginia man allegedly funded ISIS members and made threats against the U.S.

The FBI arrested 33-year-old Mohammed Chhipa Thursday and charged him with providing or attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist group.

An affidavit filed in federal court claims Chhipa made multiple social media posts sympathizing with ISIS. The FBI says it has evidence that he sent money to a known ISIS member in Syria.

Investigators allege he messaged an undercover FBI agent in 2019 expressing his “desire to conduct an attack against infidels and hypocrites and die in the name of Allah."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"We don't hear about ISIS as much, because the capabilities of ISIS have been dramatically degraded," said U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee.

While ISIS is not the national security threat it once was, the CIA still actively monitors that region for communications like the one Chhipa is accused of, Warner said.

“There are still many who wish us harm from that part of the world, and they have sympathizers," he said.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

Alexandria 44 mins ago

Alexandria City High School Training Students to Use Narcan

Fairfax County May 8

Fire Engine Responding to 911 Call Hits, Kills Woman in Reston: Police

Chhipa has a federal court appearance in Alexandria Wednesday.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

ISISNorthern Virginia
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us