Father Mourns Loss of 2 Children Killed in Herndon Alongside Their Mother

A father is grieving after his two young children, a boy and a girl, and their mother were found dead inside an apartment in Herndon, Virginia, on Saturday -- the same day the family planned to have a birthday party for the 10-year-old girl.

Outside of the apartment where they died, there is a memorial for the family. A balloon flies for the daughter who was killed on her birthday.

"June 19th. She was born that day, she was taken that day," the father said.

He asked News4 not to use his name or show his face.

"I don't know how they looked like. I don't know what they did to them," he said.

Police found the mother and children dead at a home in the 500 block of Florida Avenue in Herndon around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Herndon Police Chief Maggie A. DeBoard said at a news conference that the killings appear to be linked to a man who killed himself on Saturday morning at a parking garage in Reston Town Center.

The man told officers trying to help him that he had just killed his girlfriend and two children. Officers attempted to get him down, but he jumped from the roof and fell to his death.

Herndon police have not released any new information and while the family has shared photos of the victims, they asked News4 not to report the names of the two children and their mother.

A couple whose children knew the victims are agonizing over how or even if to tell them what happened.

“How can you explain to a little one what happened?” the father asked. “And you know, for a family… it’s really bad.”

Members of a church called Sol de Justicia, who said the children had attended services, arrived at the apartment complex Saturday evening to hold a prayer service.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

