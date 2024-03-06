Father charged in death of baby who had narcotics in his body, Fairfax County police say

A Northern Virginia man is facing charges in the death of his four-month-old son after drugs were found in his home and in the baby's body, Fairfax County police say.

The infant boy died in June 2023. Authorities announced charges against his father, Shane Frye, on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the 4200 block of Americana Drive in Annandale on the morning of June 15, 2023, where the baby was unresponsive. He had been in the care of his father at the time, police said.

The baby was rushed to a hospital, but he did not survive.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Officers said drug paraphernalia was "plainly visible" in the home, and detectives used search warrants to discover Schedule I/II narcotics in the home and in Frye's system, according to a release from Fairfax County police. Schedule I drugs have no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse; Schedule II drugs do have medical uses but also have a high potential for abuse, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Autopsy results on the baby determined he also had narcotics in his body, police said.

Frye, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse and neglect, and two counts of possession of Schedule I/II narcotics.

He is being held without bond. An attorney for Frye declined to comment.