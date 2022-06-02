Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim's Family Pleads for Help Finding Driver

The family of Northern Virginia man killed by a hit-and-run driver wants the public’s help finding that driver.

Keith Ballard’s body was found Tuesday night on Harrison Road in Spotsylvania County.

He was walking along Harrison Road near Meadow Park drive in Spotsylvania when he was struck by a car a little after 11 p.m. The driver didn’t stop to help, didn’t call 911 and just took off.

A man riding his bike on the sidewalk discovered Ballard’s body.

His family says he loved dogs and doted on his nieces and nephews. He was the baby of the family, the youngest of five siblings.

“He was just one of the most sweetest and kindest persons that you ever meet,” said his sister Mercedes Ballard.

She drove from her home in Florida to her mom’s house in Burke to gather with grieving relatives.

“I was so devastated and so disgusted and I’m so hurt that someone can take a life … but leave him there on the side of the road,” she said.

Investigators found enough car parts scattered on the road to determine what kind of car hit Keith Ballard. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says the hit-and-run car is a 2012-2013 Hyundai Azera with heavy front end and passenger side damage. They are asking for the public’s help in finding the car and its driver.

“I want whoever did this, or if you know who did this, please speak up,” Mercedes Ballard said.

The family says finding the driver will help give them a small measure of peace during a very difficult time.

“Just do what’s right, and if you know please, please, please,” she said tearfully.

Ballard’s family says they think he was visiting friends in Spotsylvania when he was struck and killed.