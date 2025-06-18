Family of deported immigrant to leave Virginia for Guatemala to ‘start over'

A family from Manassas, Virginia, decided to voluntarily leave the country after Claudia Alvarenga España was deported to Guatemala and brought back to attend an immigration hearing.

Alvarenga España's husband said in an interview with News4 sister station Telemundo44 that they no longer want any more suffering.

"Well, we've made the decision that basically we all have to return to our country," Jhoan Mesen said in Spanish.

Alvarenga España's case gained notoriety this week when the Guatemalan woman appeared in court on Tuesday seeking to remain in the United States.

Both her husband and Alvarenga España's employer said that immigration authorities initially took her to Guatemala. She was then returned to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in the U.S.

The woman has currently been detained in a center for two weeks, according to Mesen. Alvarenga España's family indicated that a US judge ruled that the woman could not be deported unless there was a court order.

The woman's husband added that they made the decision after living in the U.S. for 15 years and that they will return to Guatemala with their four children.

"I've already cleared out most of my belongings to prepare to sell the house and start over," Mesen said.

Following the arrest, Mesen said she does not want to be away from her family and added that they could give her easy access within the detention center to decide on her voluntary departure.

"She does not want to be separated from her family for seven months, not three months, not even a week if she doesn't have to be. So she is asking, she is pleading for deportation," he said.

Alvarenga España was detained by federal authorities in Chantilly, Virginia after, according to her family, she attended an immigration appointment. Her husband stated that Alvarenga España believed the hearing was a breakthrough in her case.

According to documents shared by her loved ones with a newspaper, the woman submitted her asylum application in March.

“Her deportation order was reinstated and she was placed under what is called an order of supervision, where she can obtain a work permit and remain in the United States,” explained her attorney, Lisa Shea.

Telemundo 44 contacted ICE about this case and was told they would process the application.