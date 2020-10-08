Family Mourns Virginia Man Found Shot to Death in Parking Lot

Police in Virginia are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in Warrenton, Virginia.

Derek de la Iglesia, 21, was found shot to death in a car in an apartment parking lot on Jackson Street.

His father last saw him just hours before. De la Iglesia had called him to get help assembling a bed in his new apartment.

"When I got there, him and his roommate, they were like scratching their heads trying to figure this thing out, and I started and said, ‘Well, this piece goes here,’ and he's like, ‘Oh that's how it goes,’" Salvador de la Iglesia said.

“And he was like, 'Thank you, Papa. Call me this weekend if you cook anything good, okay?'” he said. “That's the last time I saw my son alive, and I'm glad that I decided to go that night instead of waiting a day or until the weekend to help him out with his bed because I would've never seen him again."

“So here I am trying to make arrangements to take care of my boy,” he said. “It's hard, and I have to be strong for my daughter, because she's been devastated by this."

Giselle de la Iglesia and her brother were best friends since childhood.

“Everyone loved him, everyone loved him,” she said. “No matter who you were, you loved him when you met him."

Derek de la Iglesia put others before himself, his family said. Last Thanksgiving, he bought and delivered meals for families he’d never met.

Police don't have any suspect descriptions right now but said they are working leads.

Anyone who may have seen anything near that apartment parking lot on Jackson Street should call Warrenton police at 540-347-1107, extension 245.

Virginia State Police, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.