Fairfax teen says he shot man who jumped in front of and kicked his Tesla

An 18-year-old from Fairfax County has been charged with second degree murder for a shooting near a Herndon, Virginia shopping center Friday night.

The teen said he shot a man who jumped in front of the Tesla he was driving and began kicking the vehicle, according to court documents.

He told police the man appeared to be reaching toward his waist when he shot him.

News4 was on the scene in the 300 block of Elden Street in Herndon Friday night, as police investigated the shooting.

The Herndon Police Department says it received a 911 call about a man jumping in and out of the roadway.

It was followed quickly by another call.

“Shortly after the call for service, dispatch updated that there was a shooting,” said Sgt. David Forbach with Herndon police. “Officers arrived on scene and provided first aid care to the victim. The shooter was also on scene, he was taken into custody by officers.”

The Tesla driver, 18-year-old Kianmehr Shirinipaziziba of McLean, Virginia has been charged with the second degree murder of 39-year-old Jason Hann.

According to court documents filed in support of his arrest, the 18-year-old told police “[Hann] kicked the mirror and appeared to reach to his waistband.”

The documents say the driver produced a Glock 27 9mm handgun, chambered a round and fired one shot, striking Hann.

The court documents do not make clear whether there were witnesses who saw some or all of what happened.