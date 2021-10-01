Fairfax Schools Warn Parents About ‘Escalating' TikTok Challenges

Parents in Fairfax County, Virginia, are being warned about dangerous trends on TikTok that could get their children in serious trouble.

This comes on the heels of the "Devious Licks" challenge on the social media app.

A letter from Fairfax County Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand warned parents about the situation. Last month, a "challenge" that went around on TikTok called on students to vandalize school bathrooms. This month, it's "smack a staff member." There's one for every month of the school year.

As part of the so-called challenges, participants are supposed to post videos of themselves committing these acts.

One parent talked about the effect it's having on her school-aged children.

"I think it's terrible," she said. "I worry about my kids at the schools, and my children said they don't want to go to the bathroom. They're afraid that something will be going on in there."

The superintendent is reminding the school community that these actions are not harmless pranks but crimes that will lead to disciplinary measures and charges.

The parent who spoke to News4 is also a prospective substitute teacher in the county. She said this just adds another challenge to an already-challenging job.

"It makes me a little worried," she said. "I didn't worry about my safety so much before, but now I'm a little worried that somebody will do something a little crazy."

And it's not just in Fairfax County. Arlington and Prince William County school officials have also issued warnings about the behavior encouraged by users of the social media app, as have authorities in other states.

TikTok has banned the content and its associated hashtags, which the company says violates its community standards.

Ironically, since participants are recording videos of themselves committing these acts, the footage could be used as evidence if anyone is charged with crimes.