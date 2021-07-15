Fairfax Schools Superintendent Brabrand to Depart

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand has announced plans to leave after the end of the next school year.

Brabrand will stay on through 2022, when his contract ends. He plans to help with the search for a new superintendent, which will begin immediately, the school district said in a press release Thursday.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve this system over a span of almost 30 years,” Brabrand said in a letter to the community.

As superintendent, Brabrand oversaw a contentious overhaul of the admissions process at the elite Thomas Jefferson High School and faced scrutiny over proposals to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually due to COVID-19.

Brabrand was named FCPS superintendent in 2017. He started his teaching career in 1994 as an FCPS social studies teacher.

