fairfax county public schools

Fairfax Schools Superintendent Brabrand to Depart

Brabrand will stay on until June 2022, FCPS announced

By Sophia Barnes

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand has announced plans to leave after the end of the next school year.

Brabrand will stay on through 2022, when his contract ends. He plans to help with the search for a new superintendent, which will begin immediately, the school district said in a press release Thursday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve this system over a span of almost 30 years,” Brabrand said in a letter to the community.

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

missing person 3 hours ago

Police Have Person of Interest in Virginia Woman's Disappearance After Grocery Trip

Virginia governor's race 18 hours ago

Candidates for Governor Campaign in Northern Virginia

As superintendent, Brabrand oversaw a contentious overhaul of the admissions process at the elite Thomas Jefferson High School and faced scrutiny over proposals to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually due to COVID-19.

Brabrand was named FCPS superintendent in 2017. He started his teaching career in 1994 as an FCPS social studies teacher.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story

This article tagged under:

fairfax county public schoolsScott Brabrand
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us