Fairfax School Board Approves Proposal to Change Admissions for Thomas Jefferson HS

The Fairfax County School Board gave the greenlight on a proposal to get rid of the admission test to Thomas Jefferson High School.

Thursday night the board also agreed to remove the application fee and to expand enrollment at the magnet school in Alexandria.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Board members declined to take action on a lottery system.

Black and Hispanic students are underrepresented, and the superintendent wants more diversity.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology is one of the nation's top-ranked high schools.

Families in Fairfax County rallied outside a virtual town hall over a proposal to change the admissions process at Thomas Jefferson High School. News4's Jackie Bensen has more on the proposed change that's causing a stir.

Alumni from the school rallied on campus Sunday to call for a more equitable admissions process, according to News4’s partner WTOP.

In September, parents decried the original proposed change that would have made shifted the admissions process to an entirely lottery-based system.