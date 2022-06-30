Fairfax Murder Suspect Had Dated Victim's Wife: Court Documents

The man suspected of fatally shooting a man in Fairfax, Virginia, as the victim slept next to his wife had once been in a relationship with her and had been trying to reconnect, court documents say.

Joshua Danehower, 33, of Arlington, stands charged with killing nonprofit founder Gret Glyer, who was 32.

Arrest warrants filed in the case call Glyer’s wife an ex-girlfriend of Danehower and say he had regularly reached out to her.

City of Fairfax Police had simply said Wednesday that Danehower was “an acquaintance of the family.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Medical examiners ruled nonprofit founder Gret Glyer's death a homicide, however no further information has come from Fairfax City Police. News4's Paul Wagner has the story.

The Glyers and Danehower apparently went to The Falls Church Anglican church together. The pastor sent the congregation a message saying, “Our hearts are broken, confused and even angry.”

Court documents say Danehower entered the Glyers’ home through an unlocked back door and shot Glyer 10 times as he slept. He then left without physically harming anyone else.

The documents say that after a bail hearing, Danehower asked, “Can I order a pizza?”

The Glyers did not immediately comment on the new information. When asked on Wednesday how Heather Glyer, the victim’s wife was doing, the interim CEO of the victim’s nonprofit said, “She is very fortunate in that she has an incredible support effort around her. She is in shock.”

Danehower was held without bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for August.