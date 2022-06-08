Fairfax in Mourning After Pedestrian Crash Kills 2 High School Students

A Northern Virginia community is in mourning after a violent car crash killed two teenage girls and left a third girl with injuries on Tuesday.

The three girls had just crossed a street in Fairfax after leaving Oakton High School during the last week of classes before summer vacation when a teen driver hit them, police say the initial investigation shows.

Five young people were taken to hospitals, and a sixth person was treated on the scene, Fairfax County police said.

The names and ages of the dead were not released after the tragedy. Under state law, parents must agree to release the names of juveniles who have been killed.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver who hit the girls had just graduated from Oakton High on Friday, a law enforcement source told News4.

The driver of the BMW that struck and killed 2 Oakton High School students and injured another is a Senior at the school and graduated last week according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. More on ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ at 4,5 and 6. pic.twitter.com/npKNGRHbD5 — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) June 8, 2022

Students and community members left flowers at the crash site on Wednesday. Students said it was an emotional day to be at Oakton High, with many people in tears.

“It just really hurts,” junior Agnes Lasnan said.

The sorrow in the school was palpable, she said, with crisis supporters working to help students.

The girls were struck on a sidewalk near Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road, just south of I-66 and Oakton High School. Police say they responded shortly after 11:45 a.m.

A speeding juvenile driver in a white BMW crashed into the girls, police said the initial investigation shows. The BMW driver was headed south on Blake Lane and “traveling at a very high rate of speed” as the northbound driver of a dark-green Toyota 4Runner tried to turn left onto Five Oaks Road.

A speeding car hit three young people who were walking in Fairfax, Virginia, near Oakton High School, authorities say. News4's Paul Wagner reports.

The 4Runner driver was waiting for the girls to clear the intersection. Once they had crossed, he began turning, police said.

The BMW then hit the front of the 4Runner. The BMW ricocheted off the side of the road, hit the girls, knocked over a pole and came to a stop, police said.

The three girls were taken to hospitals, along with the BMW driver and his passenger, who also is a juvenile. The driver of the 4Runner was treated on the scene.

Police said in an update Wednesday that the girl who survived being hit by the BMW has injuries now considered non-life-threatening.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The identity of the BMW driver will be released once the driver is charged, police said. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

A resident told News4 the young driver spoke about being scared of his dad’s reaction to the crash, he said.

“He was kind of, like, scared that his dad would scold him," the resident said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.