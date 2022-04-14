FCPS

Fairfax County Students to Walk Out Over Superintendent Selection Process

Students asked for more involvement plus indications the candidate has demonstrated success in areas including mental health access and creating equitable experiences for LGBTQ students and English language learners

By NBC Washington Staff

Fairfax County Public Schools
The final candidate for the next superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools is set to be announced Thursday night. Students at several high schools said they would walk out of class, calling for more involvement in the selection process. 

FCPS had two finalists for who will replace Superintendent Scott Brabrand. Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan withdrew from consideration earlier this month after the county NAACP raised concerns about her and the second finalist, Michelle Reid. Reid heads a 20,000-student school system in Washington state. 

Nearly 400 students signed a letter to the school board asking for more student outreach in the final stages of the superintendent search. 

“As the leader of our county’s school system, the Superintendent has an immense impact on virtually every aspect of the day-to-day lives of students, including mental health services, academic opportunities, and equity initiatives,” the students said. “Given this impact, it is imperative that student concerns are heard, addressed, and prioritized during the Superintendent search process.”

The students also asked for “clear indications that the Superintendent was chosen for demonstrating success in key areas, including community outreach, closing achievement and opportunity gaps, mental health access for all students, and equitable school experiences for vulnerable student populations, such as neurodivergent, people of color, LGBTQIA+, and English language learner students.”

A representative for the student group the Pride Liberation Project said students will walk out of class Thursday at six high schools: 

  • Mount Vernon High School
  • Westfield High School
  • Oakton High School
  • McLean High School
  • Liberty Middle School
  • South County High School

The school board says multiple surveys and town halls will be held over the next few weeks regarding the superintendent decision. The board will make the final decision in a public vote later this year.

