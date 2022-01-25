Fairfax County Schools Say Masks Are Still Required; Group to Rally in Protest

Fairfax County Public School students will return to class Tuesday after a long weekend, and masks will still be required despite an order from the Virginia governor.

Parents upset with the district’s mask policy are set to rally in protest at a high school and an elementary school.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order stating that parents can choose whether their child wears a face covering to school as of Monday, Jan. 24.

However, Fairfax County Public Schools says it still requires students and staff to wear face coverings: "FCPS continues to require universal mask wearing in alignment with CDC guidance. Our layered prevention strategies have proven effective in keeping transmission rates low in our schools."

Fairfax County Superintendent Scott Brabrand has called for universal masking to remain in place on campuses as COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly. Fairfax County Public Schools has signed on to a lawsuit filed on Jan. 24 challenging Youngkin’s executive order.

A group called the #SeeOurSmiles campaign announced plans to demonstrate against FCPS' mandate at Langley High School and Forestville Elementary School on Tuesday morning.

In a letter, the group encouraged people to send letters to principals stating, “forced masking is wrong.” They asked people to be courteous and respectful to school staff.

The Fairfax County Federation of Teachers said the guidance is clear that masking should remain in place.

“The science tells us that the way to keep school buildings open is through layered mitigation – vaccines and boosters, well-fitting masks, testing and proper ventilation,” president Tina Williams said in a press release.