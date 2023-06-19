Fairfax County Public Schools apologized for putting teachers to the test – a phishing test – on the last day of school.

Teachers received an email appearing to be from the school system and offering “gift cards to our employees as a thank you for another successful school year.” But there were no gift cards. Instead, it was a phishing test from the school system trying to see if teachers would fall for it.

“What I’ve been told was that it was disrespectful and it’s almost like it was a slap in the face,” Fairfax Education Association President Leslie Houston said.

She said teachers are leaving the industry and incidents like this don’t help.

“You don’t feel really appreciated, why are you going to stay?” she said. “Even though we’re here for the kids and we’re about kids, you want to be respected in your job.”

The superintendent sent an apology letter to students that said in part, “Let me offer my deepest apologies for the phishing email that went out earlier today. While I understand the need for heightened cybersecurity, this morning’s message is unacceptable for a variety of reasons and on a number of levels and should not have been sent.”

“Know that you and your work are deeply appreciated,” the letter said. “Thank you for all you are doing.”

Another teacher told News4 he knew right away the email was fake but still found it hurtful.

“Come to find out, not only was it not actually a gift card, but it was actually your employer basically trolling you,” Fairfax County Federation of Teachers President David Walrod said. “It wasn’t a great feeling.”