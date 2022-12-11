Fairfax County Police Department

Fairfax County Police Request Gift Card Donations for Children Affected by Violence

Those interested have until Friday, Dec. 16 to donate gift cards for big box stores, supermarkets, local restaurants, and clothing stores.

By Briana Trujillo

If you’re looking for a cause to contribute to this holiday season, Fairfax County police are asking the public for gift card donations for children affected by violence. 

Police say this year, their Victim Services Division worked hundreds of cases involving child victims and witnesses of domestic and sexual violence. 

“Many of these children will not get to celebrate the holidays this year due to the financial burden that comes with being a victim of crime,” the director of the division said. “In the true spirit of the season, we ask you to please join us in brightening the holidays for our courageous children by participating in our 9th Annual Holiday Gift Card Drive.”

Those interested have until Friday, Dec. 16 to donate gift cards for big box stores, supermarkets, local restaurants, and clothing stores.

Cards can be dropped or mailed to:

Saly Fayez

Director, Victim Services Section

12099 Government Center Parkway

Fairfax, Virginia 22035

For more information, please call Saly Fayez at 703-246-2465 or email saly.fayez@fairfaxcounty.gov.

