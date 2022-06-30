Officers Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect at Springfield Town Center: Police

Fairfax County officers fatally shot a suspect who police say refused to put down his gun outside the Springfield Town Center late Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

The name of the man killed was not immediately released. He was 37, police said.

Three officers confronted the suspect, who was in his car in a parking lot near the Target store at the mall, at about 4:30 p.m., police said. Police Chief Kevin Davis said the man was wanted for stealing a gun from a relative's home on Sunday and firing the weapon in the home.

Police had searched for the man since Sunday and received information he would be at Springfield Town Center Thursday afternoon.

Fairfax County police provide an update on the fatal shooting of a suspect at Springfield Town Center.

During a confrontation with the officers, the man pulled out a gun, Davis said. The officers told him to drop his weapon many times before two of the officers shot him, Davis said.

“Our three Fairfax County police officers told the gunman at least 20 times,” Davis said. “I don’t know why he didn’t.”

One of the officers yelled to the others that he could see a gun in the man's hand, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital nearby, where he died a short time later, police said. No officers were injured.

Davis said the suspect had previously been convicted of "many, many felonies."

Davis said all three officers involved were wearing body-worn cameras and he had reviewed the footage. He said the officers did exactly what they were supposed to do.

Police said they will release the footage within 30 days.

The mall remained open, and police said there is no apparent threat to the community. They asked visitors to use the doors near Loisdale Road.

