Fairfax County Officers Shoot, Wound Man in Chantilly: Police

Police officers shot and seriously wounded a man Tuesday in Chantilly, Virginia, the Fairfax County Police Department says.

Officers were in the process of serving “an emergency custody order” at a home in the 4500 block of Briarton Drive at about 1 p.m. when “they were confronted by an armed man,” police said in a brief statement.

Ofc Involved Shooting: Prelim, officers were at a home in the 4500 blk of Briarton Dr, Chantilly serving an emergency custody order when they were confronted by an armed man. The offender was shot during encounter & taken to hospital w/life-threatening injuries. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/81wyvkTeqH — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) January 4, 2022

Detailed information on how or why officers opened fire was not immediately released.

The man, 49, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition later stabilized, police said. No officers were hurt.

Police are expected to give an update soon.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.