Fairfax County Officers Shoot, Wound Man in Chantilly: Police

Police officers shot and seriously wounded a man Tuesday in Chantilly, Virginia, the Fairfax County Police Department says.
Officers were in the process of serving “an emergency custody order” at a home in the 4500 block of Briarton Drive at about 1 p.m. when “they were confronted by an armed man,” police said in a brief statement.
Detailed information on how or why officers opened fire was not immediately released.
The man, 49, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition later stabilized, police said. No officers were hurt.
Northern Virginia
Police are expected to give an update soon.
