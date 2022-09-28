Fairfax County

Fairfax County Man Charged in Death of 82-Year-Old Father

Talat Hassanein was found unconscious in his home on Justis Place in the Franconia Police District, south of the Capitol Beltway. Samy Hassanein, his 36-year-old son, was charged with second-degree murder

By NBC Washington Staff

An 82-year-old man was found dead at home in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Tuesday, and police say he was fatally assaulted by his son. 

Talat Hassanein was found unconscious and pronounced dead in his home in the Franconia Police District, south of the Capitol Beltway, county police said Wednesday. 

Samy Hassanein, his 36-year-old son, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. 

Officers responded to their home in the 5500 block of Justis Place at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. They found Talat Hassanein unconscious at the bottom of the basement stairs, and medics pronounced him dead. 

Detectives identified “significant trauma” to the older man’s upper body and “discovered evidence to indicate Talat’s death was not accidental,” a statement by police said. 

Samy Hassanein was arrested after interviews and evidence processing. 

Talat Hassanein lived with his adult sons, who were present during the investigation, police said. Victim specialists were assigned to help the family.

Samy Hassanein was taken to the county jail and held without bond. Online court records did not list an attorney. 

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. 

