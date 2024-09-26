Fairfax County deputy fired after allegedly punching handcuffed man

For the second time in months, a Fairfax County sheriff's deputy has been fired for allegedly assaulting a person in custody.

The most recent incident happened earlier this month. Sgt. Joshua Silver was charged with assault and battery after he was seen on camera appearing to punch a handcuffed man repeatedly inside a marked cruiser.

In video released Tuesday by the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office, you can hear Nicholas Marcos before you see him. The 32-year-old was arrested Sept. 11 for allegedly assaulting a Fairfax County police officer. Marcos is shown not cooperating with the police or the sheriff's deputies trying to get him into the marked cruiser.

The video, which was recorded by an in-car camera and lasts for about an hour, shows Marcos in handcuffs repeatedly cursing. By the time they get to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, the video shows Marcos refusing to do what deputies are asking.

The video then appears to show Silver punching Marcos three times in the face before being pulled out of the car. The video then comes to an end.

Silver is set to make his first court appearance Nov. 6.

Marcos has been released on bail.

Back in May, police charged former Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Vaszil with assaulting an inmate in the jail last January.

Vaszil was fired from the Sheriff's Office, but court records now show the commonwealth's attorney dropped the charges against Vaszil in Fairfax County.