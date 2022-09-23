Fairfax Co. Police Say Shelter in Place, Close Route 7 Amid Shooting Investigation in Bailey's Crossroads

Fairfax County Police are telling people to shelter in place in the Bailey's Crossroads area while they investigate vehicle damage from a firearm.

Two or three vehicles were found with damage in the 3500 block of South Jefferson Street, police said. Authorities later said the damage was confirmed to be from a firearm.

Leesburg Pike (Route 7) is closed in the area near Falls Church and Bailey's Crossroads, police said.

No information was immediately released on any injuries or any suspect sought by police.

The area includes a number of stores and restaurants.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.