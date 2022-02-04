Ex-Pastor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor at Virginia Church

A former youth pastor is accused of sexually assaulting at least two minors at a church in Fairfax County, Virginia, and detectives are trying to extradite him from South Korea.

Sung Woo Hong, known as "Pastor Sam," was a pastor at the Pilgrim Community Church in Burke from 2015 to 2019, police said.

In August 2021, a juvenile victim told police about sexual contact with Hong.

"Through that investigation, we identified an additional victim and also probable cause for who the offender was," said Jonathan Weeks of Fairfax County Police.

Detectives say the assaults happened inside a secluded office in the church between 2016 and 2019.

Hong was an intern pastor at the church before becoming the pastor of youth activities. He also taught the church's youth band, police said.

Hong went to South Korea after he was fired from the church on Twinbrook Road in 2019, police said.

Investigators obtained three warrants for aggravated sexual battery in October 2021. Sine then, Fairfax County police have been collaborating with the FBI and South Korean authorities to find and arrest him, and hold him accountable.

"These investigations are some of the most difficult ones that detectives can investigate," Weeks said. "That's because of the victims — the children. They're innocent, they're vulnerable, and they can't defend themselves."

Police said they're concerned there could be more victims, and they're asking anyone with information or anyone who believes Hong had inappropriate contact with them or their child to call 703-246-7800. People can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or texting “FCCS” plus their tip to 847411.

News4 reached out to the church for a comment. The church has not yet responded.