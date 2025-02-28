Ex-officer sentenced to 5 years for Tysons mall killing of shoplifting suspect

A former Fairfax County police sergeant who shot and killed an unarmed shoplifting suspect outside a mall in Northern Virginia in 2023 was sentenced to three years in prison.

Wesley Shifflet was convicted last fall of reckless handling of a firearm after the death of Timothy Johnson outside Tysons Corner Center. He was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter.

In court on Friday, Shifflett was sentenced to five years, with three years imprisonment and two years suspended. A sentence of one to five years had been expected.

Judge Randy Bellows told the packed courtroom, “I recognize the finding the jury made, that Sgt. Shifflett’s conduct at the time he shot Timothy Johnson showed a reckless disregard for human life.”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Shifflett made a brief statement before his sentence came down.

“I want to express my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Johnson family. I recognize the immense pain they’ve been experiencing over the last two years and the grief they face in losing a loved one. I’m very sorry for their loss,” he said.

Timothy Johnson's mother expressed thanks for the verdict after a former police officer was convicted of reckless use of a firearm in the death of her son.

Shifflett’s defense attorney read excerpts from 37 letters of support for Shifflett, whom he said had an unblemished, decorated record on the police force.

The defense told News4 Shifflett will appeal the decision. His attorney said he is confident he will get the verdict and sentence overturned. Shifflett is scheduled to have a bond hearing Thursday.

Shifflett testified he shot Johnson in self-defense because he saw Johnson reaching into his waistband, possibly for a gun. Johnson was unarmed. Prosecutors said Shifflett acted recklessly by chasing Johnson into a dark, wooded area and firing two shots without ever identifying a gun.

During closing arguments, the prosecution told the jury Shifflett was unreasonable, shot at Johnson without aiming and was not doing his job as expected.

The defense put several officers on the stand, including the Fairfax County officer who trains recruits on deadly force at the academy. They testified Shifflett complied with his training and did not have to see a gun to use deadly force.

Johnson was 37. In the months after the police shooting, Johnson’s mother said she would fight for justice for her son. She questioned why police resorted to deadly force.

"Was shoplifting right? Absolutely not. But we have laws in place to address shoplifting," she told News4. "Should my son have been murdered because he shoplifted from the mall?"

Two Fairfax County officers working at the mall confronted Johnson as he left the mall in February 2023. Police had received an alert that Johnson had stolen two pairs of sunglasses from Nordstrom.

The officers chased Johnson into a wooded area and Shifflett opened fire, hitting him in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Ex-officer testified he was ‘the most scared I have ever been'

Shifflett gave the jury his account of what happened.

“[Johnson] tripped and did a barrel roll and as soon as he tripped, he came up on his knees and was facing me … He just looked at me and didn’t respond to commands. He then reached into his waistband and was moving back and forth,” Shifflett testified.

“We locked eyes, and at that moment, it was the most scared I have ever been in my life,” he said.

He also told the jury, “I did not have the luxury to wait to see a gun … We are trained that hands are going to harm you and hands are what are going to kill you.”

During cross examination, the prosecutor played Shifflett’s body camera video repeatedly. She said exactly one second passed between Johnson facing Shifflett and reaching into his waistband and Shifflett shooting Johnson.

Shifflett said his eyesight was much better than the quality of the body camera video. Earlier in the day, another officer also testified that the video quality was not as good as what they could see in the woods that night.

Defense attorneys had asked for a mistrial

The case was sent to the jury after a mishap threatened to derail the trial. During prosecutors' closing arguments, the government mistakenly played a snippet of video taken from Shifflett's body-worn camera a few minutes after the shooting that had never been introduced at trial.

In the clip, Shifflett explains to other officers that he told Johnson “show me your hands,” something he never actually said to Johnson before or after firing the shots.

Prosecutors went on to argue that Johnson made up the quote in his explanation to officers because he already knew that “he messed up.”

Defense lawyers objected and said after the hearing they intended to seek a mistrial because of the mistake, which prosecutors acknowledged was an error.

The next day, though, defense lawyers —apparently pleased with how the case is shaping up — made no request for a mistrial. Judge Randy Bellows simply instructed jurors to ignore that portion of prosecutors' argument.

The jury in the trial for a fatal police shooting outside Tysons Corner Center was sent home after being shown body camera footage they were not supposed to see. News4's Paul Wagner reports.

What attorneys said in closing arguments

Shifflett's defense lawyer, Caleb Kershner, said during his closing argument that Shifflett reasonably believed his life was in danger when he saw Johnson reaching for his waistband. While Shifflett thought at the time Johnson was reaching for a gun, Kershner speculated that Johnson was actually trying to get rid of the designer sunglasses he had stolen.

He cautioned the jury against judging Shifflett's split-second decision in hindsight and cited what he said is an old axiom among police officers: "Better to be judged by 12 than carried by six."

In her rebuttal closing, prosecutor Jenna Sands told the jury that even if they believe Shifflett when he says he saw Johnson reaching for his waistband, they should still convict him of involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm.

She said his decision to pursue Johnson into a dark wooded area over an allegation of stolen sunglasses was reckless and unreasonable, as was his decision to fire two shots on the run in a crowded area.

The dimly lit bodycam video of the video is inconclusive as to whether Johnson reached into his waistband.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis fired Shifflett shortly after the shooting for violating the department's use-of-force policies. But when Davis publicly released the bodycam video of the shooting, he acknowledged the ambiguity of the video.

“More often than not, the police body camera footage speaks for itself,” Davis said at the time. “This time, it does not.”

A special grand jury brought two felony indictments against ex-officer Wesley Shifflett, who shot and killed Timothy Johnson outside of Tysons Corner Center mall. News4’s Drew Wilder spoke with Johnson’s mother.

The long road to a verdict

Prosecutors' efforts to present their case against Shifflett have not gone smoothly. Initially, a grand jury declined to indict Shifflett. At that point, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, who won office on a campaign platform that included holding police officers accountable for misconduct, convened a special grand jury that operated under rules that gave Descano more oversight over the process.

The special grand jury returned indictments on charges including involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm.

The trial was delayed for several days when the lead prosecutor suffered a serious medical issue. A different prosecutor stepped in.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.