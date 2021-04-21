Ex-DC Firefighter to Be Released From Jail After Conviction Overturned

A former D.C. firefighter who has served almost two years in jail will be released this week after a Fairfax County judge said the officer who arrested him lied in the police report.

Elon Wilson was a respected member of the D.C. fire department until he was pulled over by a police officer whose lies landed Wilson in prison, a judge ruled.

"A man who put his life on the line on a regular basis to help the citizens of the District of Columbia, and it was all shattered by this case," said his attorney, Marvin D. Miller.

Former Fairfax County police officer Jonathan Freitag is accused of racial profiling and lying in the police report that lead to Wilson's conviction.

Judge Daniel Ortiz threw out the conviction, writing, "Freitag's false statements undermined judicial integrity in the public's eyes and left a man sitting in prison for almost two years."

Freitag resigned from Fairfax County police and is under investigation by Fairfax and the FBI for building cases on lies.

"What occurred in this case exposed a failing in our criminal justice system,” Ortiz said. “When the rules work together, they turn the gears of the judicial machinery towards justice. Instead, this officer's false representations disrupted the entire mechanism."

The D.C. fire department says there's a possibility Wilson could get his job back.

Prosecutors are working to throw out more than 400 convictions involving Freitag.