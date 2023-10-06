Evidence released after mistaken identity murder conviction

Chilling evidence was released after a conviction in a mistaken identity murder.

Richard Montano was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Silvia Vaca Abacay in the Seven Corners Area of Fairfax County in August 2022. Prosecutors say Montano intended to kill his ex-girlfriend but attacked her roommate instead.

Ring camera from across a hall shows Montano entering the victim’s apartment the day of the murder using a key he had, then wiping down the doorknob with his T-shirt.

He attacked the minute Vaca Abacay entered the apartment, then panicked when he realized his mistake. A medical examiner counted at least 10 blunt force injuries and 10 stab wounds.

A neighbor heard screaming and called 911. Minutes later, the neighbor smelled smoke and heard the fire alarm and called 911 again and again.

“Please send someone right away,” he told dispatch. “This is a dire emergency.”

First responders dead Vaca Abacay dead. In the apartment living room, carpet was burned where prosecutors say Montano placed clothing around the victim’s body to fuel the flames and cover up the crime.

Montano’s ex-girlfriend — the intended target — said he’d physically abused her before, but she never imagined he’d be capable of murder.

“Part of me feels guilty because he come for me, not for her and she has to pay for something that’s supposed to happen to me,” Fatima Via said.

The jury took just three hours to reach its verdict. Montano faces life in prison at sentencing in January.

The victim is survived by her husband and two teenage children.