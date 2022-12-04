‘Erasing Hate': Residents Hold Rally After Racist Graffiti Found in South Riding

Loudoun County residents held a rally Sunday against hateful and racist vandalism found in South Riding, Virginia.

The vandalism was found earlier in the week and contained “hateful, racist rhetoric,” according to the Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office.

Police did not immediately confirm the exact location the graffiti was found. Loudoun4All, a community organization that supports equity, said it was found in a Food Lion parking lot at the South Riding Town Center.

Loudoun4All held a “Hate Has No Home in South Riding” event on Sunday at the shopping center. The event's purpose was to show that hateful graffiti would not be tolerated, according to a Facebook event page.

Supporters were also asked to bring posters and markers. Photos from the event show signs that read, “hate has no home here,” and “stop hate.”

The event was attended by residents of mixed ages and Virginia Delegate Suhas Subramanyam.

“We are showing up and #standingagainsthate with Loudoun4All in solidarity against the racist and antisemitic graffiti sprayed in South Riding this past week,” Subramanyam posted on Facebook. “We will always fight back against these cowardly acts.”

Timbers Landscaping Care LLC offered to remove the graffiti for free. In a Facebook post, they thanked the community and said they were “erasing hate.”

“This is sad but there’s still hate being taught and exercised,” Timbers Landscaping Care LLC wrote.

Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj released a statement on the graffiti.

"Without a doubt, Loudoun County is made better and stronger by the diversity of our residents. This

weekend, our community was attacked by individuals who chose to graffiti the South Riding shopping

center with vile and hateful markings," Biberaj wrote. "This public display of hate speech is sadly another reminder that

there are some who will choose to try and divide our community, or worse threaten our safety. The

intentional attack on specific, marginalized groups within our county will not be tolerated."

The Sheriff’s office is investigating the vandalism. They ask anyone with information to contact 703-777-1021.