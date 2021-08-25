Afghan refugees

Email: New Virginia Sites OK'd to House Afghan Immigrants

Virginia agencies and local governments were assisting with the logistical efforts, a communications advisor for the governor said

By Sarah Rankin

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gov. Ralph Northam's administration received notification Wednesday that the Department of Defense has authorized the use of Marine Corps Base Quantico to house Afghan refugees, as well as a national guard installation in central Virginia.

Fort Lee, an Army training installation in Virginia, was already housing immigrants who recently fled Afghanistan. Over the coming weeks, capacity at Quantico and Fort Pickett in Nottoway County “will build” to support about 5,000 and 10,000 people, respectively, according to an email a senior Northam administration official received and shared with The Associated Press.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Afghanistan 22 hours ago

Northam: More Than 6K Afghan Refugees Arrive in Virginia

Afghanistan Aug 24

How to Help Afghan Refugees In the DC Area

An email seeking further comment from the Defense Department wasn't immediately returned.

Over 8,600 people fleeing Afghanistan, plus 44 working dogs, have arrived in the U.S. through Virginia's Dulles International Airport as of Wednesday morning, according to figures provided by Grant Neely, a communications advisor for Northam.

Neely said military flights and buses were providing transportation to take evacuees who are not U.S. citizens or green card holders to military installations for further processing towards their final destination. Citizens were passing through immigration and customs and then being offered assistance with things like temporary lodging and travel, he said.

Virginia agencies and local governments were assisting with the logistical efforts, Neely said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Afghan refugeesGov. Ralph NorthamQuantico
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us