Email: New Virginia Sites OK'd to House Afghan Immigrants

Gov. Ralph Northam's administration received notification Wednesday that the Department of Defense has authorized the use of Marine Corps Base Quantico to house Afghan refugees, as well as a national guard installation in central Virginia.

Fort Lee, an Army training installation in Virginia, was already housing immigrants who recently fled Afghanistan. Over the coming weeks, capacity at Quantico and Fort Pickett in Nottoway County “will build” to support about 5,000 and 10,000 people, respectively, according to an email a senior Northam administration official received and shared with The Associated Press.

An email seeking further comment from the Defense Department wasn't immediately returned.

Over 8,600 people fleeing Afghanistan, plus 44 working dogs, have arrived in the U.S. through Virginia's Dulles International Airport as of Wednesday morning, according to figures provided by Grant Neely, a communications advisor for Northam.

Neely said military flights and buses were providing transportation to take evacuees who are not U.S. citizens or green card holders to military installations for further processing towards their final destination. Citizens were passing through immigration and customs and then being offered assistance with things like temporary lodging and travel, he said.

Virginia agencies and local governments were assisting with the logistical efforts, Neely said.