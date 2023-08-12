Arlington County

Driver of stolen ambulance hits multiple cars on I-395, police say

A man who was involved in a crash near Exit 10 in Arlington stole an ambulance and got away from the scene, Virginia State Police said

The driver of a stolen ambulance allegedly hit at least 10 cars on Interstate 395 in Northern Virginia and into the District before being arrested Saturday afternoon.

Virginia state police said a man who was involved in a crash near Exit 10 of I-395 in Arlington stole an ambulance that had responded to the scene and drove away with it.

Video from Dave Statter shows police chasing after the ambulance. The driver struck multiple cars in the process. No one was seriously hurt.

Arlington County Fire & EMS said the ambulance belonged to their department. "The involved crew are unharmed and the unit has been recovered," fire officials said.

Virginia state police pursued the ambulance into the District, where it stopped after a final crash on 14th Street NW at D Street.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said. A resident of a high-rise building across the street captured video of the arrest. Multiple police units responded with sirens blaring.

This story is developing. Refresh this page for updates.

