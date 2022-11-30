Crime and Courts

Driver Injures Stafford Deputy During Traffic Stop, Flees: Officials

The driver, a woman, and a girl in the car fled into the woods after the hit-and-run

By Sophia Barnes

A driver hit and injured a Stafford County, Virginia, deputy on Tuesday, drove off, then fled on foot with a girl who was in the car, authorities said.

The deputy pulled over a woman allegedly speeding in a Nissan Altima about 3:45 p.m. near Garrisonville and Eustace Roads, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

As the deputy approached the car, the driver started moving — she ran into the deputy, the deputy’s motorcycle and another vehicle in the road, authorities said. The deputy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver fled east down Garrisonville Road, stopped near a car wash and fled into the woods with a juvenile passenger, authorities said.

Drones and K-9 units helped search for the driver.

The girl passenger was detained after an extensive search, but police believe the woman fled the county, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said they know the woman’s identity but didn’t provide further details or list what charges she may face.

“Please keep our deputy in your prayers for a speedy recovery,” Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

