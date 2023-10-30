Driver hits multiple cars in two-county police chase in Northern Virginia

A driver is in custody after he led authorities from Loudoun County to Fairfax County during a police pursuit Monday afternoon, authorities in Virginia say. That suspect hit multiple other vehicles and tried to carjack someone in the process, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman who was in the car with the suspect during the chase told officers she was injured, but it was not immediately clear how or when she was hurt.

The pursuit began shortly before 2 p.m., after someone reported what they believed to be an abduction in progress, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

As deputies arrived to check out the situation, a man in a black Hummer drove away on Loudoun County Parkway in Ashburn, authorities say. The deputies tried to pull over the driver. Instead, he headed into Fairfax County, where county officers and and Virginia state troopers joined in the pursuit.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The chase continued onto the Capital Beltway in the Tysons area. At 2:45 p.m., the driver stopped at Chain Bridge Road and Flint Hill Road, got out of the Hummer and tried to carjack another vehicle before he was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities say no one in the other cars hit by the driver of the Hummer reported injuries.

As of 4 p.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said they were still investigating whether an abduction had happened.

Police were interviewing a woman who was in the car with the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Washington for updates.