Driver charged with manslaughter in Burke crash that killed teen girl, injured three others

A man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a crash that killed a teenage girl and seriously injured three others in Burke, Virginia, authorities say.

Jose Angel Zelaya, 42, was driving at almost double the 40 mph speed limit before he struck another car carrying the teenagers on Burke Center Parkway about 9 p.m. July 18, Fairfax County police said.

The teen who died was a 17-year-old recent graduate of James W Robinson, Jr. Secondary School, her family said. Her 16-year-old brother is among those seriously hurt.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Video obtained by News4 shows bystanders desperately trying to pull the teenagers from the burning car before firefighters arrived.

The seriously injured teenagers remain hospitalized, police said.

Zelaya also was injured in the crash.