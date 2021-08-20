Driver Charged After Crash That Killed Virginia Brothers

A Virginia man has been charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter in a crash that killed two brothers in March.

A Spotsylvania grand jury indicted Dylan Andres Abernathy, 19, of Spotsylvania, on six charges, including driving under the influence and the two manslaughter charges, The Free Lance-Star reported.

Abernathy was driving a Toyota Highlander on March 8 when he lost control on Smith Station Road and hit a tree, according to police and court records.

The vehicle caught fire and Javontae Bundy, 19, and Jaquan Bundy, 18, both of Spotsylvania, died at the scene. Abernathy and two others, including Javontae Bundy’s twin brother Jalontae, were seriously injured in the crash.

Passersby were able to pull some of the victims away from the burning vehicle.

Court records allege Abernathy was intoxicated at the time of the incident and that an open container of alcohol was found inside the vehicle after the crash. Abernathy was arrested Wednesday and has been released.