Driver, 18, Indicted in Crash That Killed 2 Oakton High School Students

A teenage driver has been indicted on manslaughter charges in a crash near Oakton High School that killed two teenage girls and critically injured a third, officials said.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced charges Wednesday, more than two weeks after the crash.

Usman Shadid, 18, is set to be arraigned in court Thursday on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, Descano said. If convicted, Shadid could face up to 10 years in prison for each charge.

A Northern Virginia restaurant is raising money for the families of the teen girls who were hit by a speeding car in Oakton, Virginia. Two of the girls died and another girl was critically injured. News4's Paul Wagner reports.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Just before noon on June 7, Shadid was driving a white BMW at a high rate of speed, Descano said.

The BMW struck another car at the intersection of Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road, then slammed into the three girls walking on the sidewalk, according to Descano.

Katya, her cousin Ada Gabriela and their friend had been walking home from Oakton High School when the BMW struck them.

Ada Gabriela and the cousins' friend died.

Katya suffered life-threatening injuries and medics rushed her to a hospital.

The driver who hit the girls had just graduated from Oakton High the previous Friday, a law enforcement source told News4.