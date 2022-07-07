Drive-by Shooting Sends People Running for Cover in Arlington

Several people sought cover in an Arlington store after a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

Surveillance video shows men, women and children running for cover inside Lucky Seven Food Mart just before 9:30 p.m.

“I was inside the cooler. When I come back from cooler, I heard, like, two shots,” clerk Prakash Adhikarii said.

He said at first he thought it was fireworks, but as he saw people run for their lives, he knew it was something serious.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One man was hit and taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In the video, as folks take cover and call for help, Adhikarii runs to lock the door.

The shots were fired just feet from a playground.

Denise Jackson said she’s running out of safe places to take her grand kids.

“Think about your own child; think about your own family member,” she said.

Adhikarii feels lucky to be alive.

“Lucky because I was trying to go home, that was same time,” he said. “So, if I go outside, maybe something happen to me, too.”

The Arlington County Police Department said it’s still early in the investigation and they’re working to verify details about the car and the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call police.