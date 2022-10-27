Dozens of Cars' Windows Shot Out by BB Guns in Arlington

Someone is driving around Arlington, Virginia, shooting cars with BB guns, damaging dozens in the past two days, police said.

“Joy riding and joy shooting and just shot out car windows all around the neighborhood,” said Ellen Bartlett.

She said a police officer broke the news Wednesday that the window of her Chevy was shot out overnight, and some of her neighbors were left with a similar mess.

Police say six cars were damaged near the intersection of 9th Street North and North Daniel Street this week.

“It’s ridiculous and it’s certainly stressful,” Bartlett said.

“When I left today to go to an appointment, I saw around the corner, there was still glass all over 9th Street,” she said.

A total 54 cars were shot at and damaged by BBs around Arlington between Tuesday and Thursday, police said.

Arlington resident Josh Ainley’s roommates were victims of vandalism a couple of weeks ago.

“They didn’t really know why it would have happened to them,” Ainley said.

He said he can’t believe more neighbors are dealing with the same drama.

“It’s quite a shock, really, because it feels like quite a safe place, especially seeing it be a recurring incident and happening to everyone around,” Ainley said.

Investigators believe all the recent incidents are connected. They’re asking residents to look at their security cameras and call police if they see something that might help investigators.