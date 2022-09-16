Dominion Energy Helps Family Create ‘Forever Home' With Free Repairs

A Fairfax County, Virginia, family in need received thousands of dollars in home repairs from Dominion Energy Home Assistance at no cost.

Ron and Lisa Suddarth have not had air conditioning or heating in their home for over four years – unable to pay for a new HVAC system after struggling with health issues and a job loss. The Suddarths applied for Dominion Energy’s program EnergyShare after dealing with extreme temperatures while living in an improperly weatherized home.

“Because you reach a point where you have to or else you could lose everything,” Suddarth said.

With the help of EnergyShare, the Suddarths have gotten past that point, with weatherization and improvements to the front yard, fencing, rear deck and attic. Now, their home will be more energy-efficient and better for their health to live in.

Dominion Energy says the program has helped 21,000 households since it was developed 40 years ago. EnergyShare is dedicated to helping customers with bill payment assistance, energy efficiency upgrades and education about energy conservation, helping the Fairfax community greatly.

The program is for everyone, regardless of income level, said Utibe Bassey, vice president of customer experience at Dominion Energy. As long as there’s a need, EnergyShare can help.

“It’s the comfort and the health and safety aspect of it that they’re also getting out of these programs,” said Dimh Tran of Tran Energy Services.

Suddarth expressed gratefulness that she and her husband can now live in a properly weatherized home.

“Even with all the health issues I’m dealing with, with my wife and everything, we’re together, we’re together forever,” Suddarth said.

Virginia customers can call 211 or visit 211virginia.org for a referral to a local EnergyShare agency.