‘Doesn't go away': Young brothers remembered year after Clifton house fire

Monday marked a year since two young brothers died after a devastating house fire at their family’s Clifton, Virginia, home.

For Reina and James Brice, the memories of their two sons play like a movie — some days those are beautiful, and some days they're painful.

"Birthdays are hard,” Reina said. “Holidays are hard."

One year ago, 6-year-old William and 3-year-old Zachariah passed away after spending a few days intubated at Children’s National Hospital.

Firefighters say when the boys were found, William was covering his younger brother, appearing to have been protecting him.

"This literally happened a year ago,” James said. “Some days it feels like it was 10 years ago. Other days it feels like it was yesterday."

Relatives and strangers alike, hoped for a word of good news from intensive care, but it never came.

“Our prayer wasn't answered, but we can get so many other prayers answered if we're just generous," Reina said.

They asked how their boys could serve others.

“We got the confirmation letter that eight successful transplants took place and lives were saved," James said.

One man was given just weeks left to live until he received one of the boys’ organs, James said.

“And then we heard from a family of a young girl who got his liver," James said.

"I just remember on those walks just crying, because I thought — as hard as it was to be working to save her — that I had the privilege to do that, and there was a family somewhere that was mourning,” said that girl’s mother, Sheila Moira. “I didn't know the full story but I just knew that there was a mom somewhere who was mourning her child and kind of drew strength from that."

Reina and Jamey are loud practitioners of their faith in God, but even someone of strong faith might scratch their head at the blessing that came next.

“We can't make this up,” James said. “That's part of why we're agreeing to do this interview again."

Reina was pregnant. Hannah Joy was born the day before the anniversary of the fire.

"It's still an ongoing thing, and I think it's OK to give people permission that, hey, this doesn't go away,” James said. “Like, it's just part of you."

