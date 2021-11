Students in Loudoun County, Virginia, will have distance learning this week due to staffing shortages.

Wednesday and Friday will be distance learning days, the superintendent said. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday were already planned days off for student and staff holidays.

A shortage of substitute teachers and bus drivers requires keeping kids home all week, the superintendent said.

Students will be expected to complete assignments on their own time Wednesday and Friday.