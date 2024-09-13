Defense for missing mom's husband to get 2 pieces of evidence from prosecutors

A judge ordered prosecutors to turn over two pieces of evidence to attorneys defending Naresh Bhatt, the Manassas Park man accused of concealing his missing wife's body.

Bhatt's defense team argued in court Friday they believe Mamta Kafle Bhatt, who hasn't been seen since July, is still alive and that the evidence could be exculpatory, or help to prove their client's innocence.

Defense attorneys said Naresh Bhatt waited several days to report his wife missing because Mamta Kafle Bhatt left for several days earlier in the year without telling him where she was going. Naresh Bhatt's attorneys claim police told him at that time to wait several days to see if she turned up before reporting her missing. They requested the reports from those interactions with police, which the judge granted.

The defense also requested surveillance video that shows a woman picking up Mamta from work two days before she disapppeared. They said they don't know who the woman is and they want to identify her so they can talk to her. The judge ordered prosecutors to share that video with the defense.

Naresh Bhatt's attorneys argued for other evidence, including car and cellphone GPS data, but the judge did not grant those requests.

Last week, the defense was granted a speedy trial. A trial date will be decided during another hearing set for Monday.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt has not been seen for over a month. The 28-year-old originally from Nepal moved to the U.S. for an arranged marriage in 2021. She recently missed her baby girl's first birthday, and her family members rushed to the U.S. to take care of the child.

Her husband was arrested at the couple’s home last month on a single charge of concealing a body. But in the criminal complaint, police accused him of killing Mamta Kafle Bhatt. Prosecutors have laid out chilling allegations, including that pooling blood was found in the primary bedroom and bathroom of the couple's home.

Timeline of Mamta Kafle Bhatt's disappearance

Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a nurse, was reported missing after failing to show up for her shifts at work. Friends said that was highly unusual since she was caring for her baby and often active on social media.

Investigators have conducted multiple searches at the Bhatt home. Search warrants have revealed details about what investigators believe were Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s last days.

A detective wrote that on July 29 – the last day friends heard from Mamta Kafle Bhatt – there were numerous calls with her husband. After that, all calls went to voicemail.

Naresh Bhatt told police his wife destroyed her phone before July 31 — the day he told police that he last saw her.

But on Aug. 1, her phone was pinging in the Aldie area of Northern Virginia. Naresh Bhatt told police he was at a cafe there.

Police say they have video showing Naresh Bhatt at a Walmart purchasing cleaning supplies. He also went to a Walmart in Prince William County and purchased a set of knives. Two of those knives are now missing, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say Naresh Bhatt changed his story numerous times about when he last saw his wife. They now believe Mamta Kafle Bhatt was killed on July 30 and that her husband began covering his tracks July 31, but her body has not been found. News4's Paul Wagner reports.

Police conducted a welfare check on Aug. 2, and Naresh Bhatt reported his wife missing on Aug. 5, police said.

Bhatt was arrested on Aug. 22, one day after investigators were seen in the Bhatt family home.

Passports for Bhatt and his daughter were in full view when police entered the home for a search. Prosecutors said there’s evidence that Naresh Bhatt was in the process of packing up his home and selling his car.

Manassas Park officers and the Prince William County police have searched several parks and communities for evidence. It's still unknown if searchers found anything relating to the case.

