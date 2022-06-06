Deadly Shooting Investigated at Apartment in Alexandria, Virginia

Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting early Monday morning in a residential area of Alexandria, Virginia.
The incident happened at the Brookdale apartments at the intersection of N. Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue. Police have been concentrating their attention on a ground-floor apartment there for several hours now.
There was some sort of incident there, but Alexandria police have not confirmed exactly what happened. "This is in response to a shots fired incident that resulted in one fatality. A suspect is in custody, no further details at this time," the police department posted on Twitter early Monday.
There does not appear to be a threat to the general public, and there was no disruption to traffic in the area.
