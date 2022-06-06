Alexandria

Deadly Shooting Investigated at Apartment in Alexandria, Virginia

The incident happened at the Brookdale apartments at the intersection of N. Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting early Monday morning in a residential area of Alexandria, Virginia.

The incident happened at the Brookdale apartments at the intersection of N. Beauregard Street and Sanger Avenue. Police have been concentrating their attention on a ground-floor apartment there for several hours now.

There was some sort of incident there, but Alexandria police have not confirmed exactly what happened. "This is in response to a shots fired incident that resulted in one fatality. A suspect is in custody, no further details at this time," the police department posted on Twitter early Monday.

There does not appear to be a threat to the general public, and there was no disruption to traffic in the area.

