DC rapper who fired shots in Tysons mall to remain free, requests marijuana exception

A well-known D.C. rapper who served time for opening fire inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia will remain free, though he violated his probation.

Noah Settles, known as No Savage, served his three-year sentence but has a 10-year suspended sentence hanging over his head. At a court appearance in Fairfax County on Friday, his defense lawyer made an unusual request: He asked the judge to remove the condition that Settles cannot use marijuana.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“That music scene and social scene Noah has grown up with is infused with marijuana use,” the lawyer said, adding that Settles is successful and represented by a prominent agency.

The judge was skeptical.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“You’re asking me to let him smoke marijuana because he’s rapper, even though he hasn’t done the substance abuse treatment that was ordered?” the judge asked.

Settles was instantly recognized by fans as he stepped out of the Fairfax County courthouse with his mother and 4-year-old son.

He pleaded guilty and served time for firing a gun inside the mall on Father’s Day weekend 2022, as caught on surveillance video. His gunshots directed at a group of rivals missed their target but sparked panic among shoppers.

Settles faced the judge because he violated the terms of his probation by failing drug and alcohol tests and not complying with required substance abuse treatment. He also was found to have traveled to New York without permission, performing at a boxing match.

In an interview with News4, he defended his marijuana use as legal.

“The judge rules is what it is, but, I mean, at the end of the day, it’s legal everywhere. I don’t do no other drugs,” he said.

The judge warned about what could happen if Settles is not required to follow probation rules.

“My concern is that he comes back (to court) with something more serious or he ends up dead,” the judge said.

Due to the suspended sentence, the judge could send Settles back to jail for up to 10 years. Instead, Settles will remain free while his attorney and probation officer try to work on a plan.

“I’m just happy I ain’t going to jail,” Settles told News4. “That’s the biggest thing, the biggest blessing. I got my son. So, that’s the biggest blessing ever – not going back to jail.”

Settles said he will do better.

“I’m heading in a straight path. I’m doing way better than ever. I feel better than ever,” he said. “[…] Just keep focusing, keep doing what I’m doing, keep driving. I got new music dropping. […] I’mma get through this. I’ve been through a lot. I ain’t never folded under pressure, so, I’mma get through it.”

In the next month, Settles is required to comply with the terms of his probation, return to court and see what plan the judge may approve going forward. He also has a firearms charge pending in D.C.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.