Virginia

‘Well Over 120 mph': Dash-Cam Video Shows Out-of-Control Car Nearly Hit Officer in Wild Crash

A 17-year-old driver going “well over 120 mph” caused the crash on Fairfax County Parkway, police said

By Drew Wilder, News4 Northern Virginia Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Heart-stopping police dash-camera footage shows an out-of-control car spin across a median and hit a stopped car and an officer making a traffic stop in Fairfax County, Virginia. The crash could have ended in tragedy — but the officer saw the car coming and ran.

Video released by Fairfax County police on Tuesday shows an officer making a traffic stop on southbound Fairfax County Parkway near Braddock Road at about 11:40 a.m. Monday. The officer has a gray sedan pulled onto the right shoulder and is speaking to the driver through the passenger window.

Suddenly, a black sedan speeds around a curve, spins out, screams across the grass median and spins backward. The officer sees it happening and starts to run.

The cars collide head-on and the striking vehicle spins, clipping the officer’s right leg and then smashing into the police cruiser.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

If the officer had not run, he may have lost his life, or at a minimum, his legs.

The officer popped back up and jumped on his radio.

"My cruiser was hit, driver was hit, trying to check on injuries,” he said.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

Fairfax County Police 15 hours ago

Family, Supporters of Man Killed by Fairfax County Police Rally for Justice

Northern Virginia 19 hours ago

Driver Sentenced to 10 Years for 110 MPH Alexandria Crash That Killed Man

The driver of the gray car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The officer also had minor injuries.

A 17-year-old driver going “well over 120 mph” in a 2018 BMW M3 caused the crash, Chief Kevin Davis said. The driver, whose name was not released, was ticketed for reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor.

“It was going way too fast. It was a rocket and then it became a missile,” Davis said.

The teen driver and two passengers also had minor injuries.

Fairfax County Parkway was briefly closed after the crash.

The officer’s decision to approach the passenger side of the car he stopped may have saved his life, the police chief said.

Davis also shared why the driver of the gray car was stopped: for going 73 mph in a 50 mph zone.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaFairfax County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us