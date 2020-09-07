Cyclist Accused of Assaulting Pedestrians, Flashing Butt Arrested: Arlington Police

Police in Arlington County say they have arrested a cyclist accused of assaulting people walking on trails and flashing his butt at them.

David Marlowe, 55, was arrested at his home in Arlington on Sunday, police said Monday. He was charged with multiple counts of assault and indecent exposure, robbery and felony possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

“Numerous tips” helped police identify Marlowe after the department shared photos of a suspect on Friday. Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information should contact them.

Police received five reports of an aggressive cyclist who confronted pedestrians on trails in August. In one case, the cyclist yelled at a man and woman walking on Four Mile Run Trail and told them to stay on the right side of the yellow line. The man yelled back and the cyclist pulled down his shorts, exposed his butt and hit the man on the arm.

In a second case, a woman told police she was running on the Custis Trail when a cyclist sped up behind her, slapped her in the back of the head and yelled for her to move over.

In a third case, a man and woman were walking on the W&OD Trail when a cyclist sped up behind them. The man yelled for the cyclist to slow down and the cyclist dismounted, confronted the man and hit him in the face.

Marlowe was held in the county jail without bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

