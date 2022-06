A coyote bit three people in a park in Springfield, Virginia, Fairfax County Police said Saturday.

Animal Protection Police Officers went to Lake Accotink Park to investigate the bite reports, police said.

Three adults have injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The park has been closed.

Anyone who sees an abnormally aggressive coyote is asked to get away and call 911.

