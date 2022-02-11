COVID Testing Site Closes at Fairfax County Government Center

The COVID-19 testing site at the Fairfax County Government Center has closed.

The test site, which was operated by the Virginia Department of Health, shut down Wednesday.

Officials said those resources are being diverted to a mobile clinic that will move to sites based on community needs. Health workers will offer free PCR tests to anyone who is three months old or older.

COVID-19 testing sites are still available in Fairfax County and surrounding areas. Get more information or find a testing site online here.