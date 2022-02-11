covid testing

COVID Testing Site Closes at Fairfax County Government Center

Shutterstock

The COVID-19 testing site at the Fairfax County Government Center has closed.

The test site, which was operated by the Virginia Department of Health, shut down Wednesday.

Officials said those resources are being diverted to a mobile clinic that will move to sites based on community needs. Health workers will offer free PCR tests to anyone who is three months old or older.

COVID-19 testing sites are still available in Fairfax County and surrounding areas. Get more information or find a testing site online here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

covid testingNorthern VirginiaFairfax CountyCoronavirus in Virginia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us