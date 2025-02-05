Controversial Tysons casino bill passes Virginia Senate

The proposal to build a Las Vegas-style gaming casino and entertainment district in Fairfax County passed the Virginia Senate Tuesday, a big step toward becoming a reality.

The bill, which moves along to the House of Delegates, would allow a casino, multiple hotels and restaurants, entertainment venues, and residential units near Tysons Corner Center mall.

Supporters of the proposal estimate it would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new tax revenue for the county and more than a billion new dollars for the commonwealth.

Opponents worry it could increase crime and traffic.

If passed at the state level, the casino would be up to voters, who would be asked on a ballot referendum whether they want it.

Experts estimate Virginians spend about $300 million every year at MGM National Harbor, and some Virginia lawmakers want to keep that money in the commonwealth.