Tysons

Controversial Tysons casino bill passes Virginia Senate

The bill now goes to the House of Delegates

By Drew Wilder

The proposal to build a Las Vegas-style gaming casino and entertainment district in Fairfax County passed the Virginia Senate Tuesday, a big step toward becoming a reality.

The bill, which moves along to the House of Delegates, would allow a casino, multiple hotels and restaurants, entertainment venues, and residential units near Tysons Corner Center mall.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Supporters of the proposal estimate it would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new tax revenue for the county and more than a billion new dollars for the commonwealth.

Tysons Jan 28

Controversial Tysons casino bill passes Senate committee

Tysons Jan 8

Controversial Tysons casino bill reintroduced in Virginia General Assembly

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Opponents worry it could increase crime and traffic.

If passed at the state level, the casino would be up to voters, who would be asked on a ballot referendum whether they want it.

Experts estimate Virginians spend about $300 million every year at MGM National Harbor, and some Virginia lawmakers want to keep that money in the commonwealth.

This article tagged under:

TysonsNorthern VirginiaFairfax
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us