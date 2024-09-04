Contract worker accused of unlawfully filming children in Fairfax County elementary schools

A man who worked for a contractor that provided afterschool programming at Fairfax County elementary schools faces 24 felonies related to unlawfully filming girls inside two schools.

The suspect, 25-year-old Arturo Elmore-Adon, is already in custody for alleged crimes against a minor. Now, he’s charged with several more felonies.

"Holding a really disturbing and sick man accountable for his actions that targeted little, little children," Fairfax County Chief of Police Kevin Davis said.

The investigation started at a Safeway in Reston Aug. 10, where, police say, he touched a 7-year-old girl's buttocks. According to a police search warrant, Elmore-Adon walked toward the victim and knelt directly behind her. A black object appearing to be a cellphone was placed under the victim's legs. Police believe Elmore-Adon then filmed the victim.

Detectives executed search warrants on his Reston home and his cellphone.

"What our detectives discovered inside Elmore-Adon's phone was nothing short of disturbing and disgusting," Maj. Dan Spital said.

Police say they discovered more than 400 pictures and videos of child sexual abuse material downloaded from the internet. They also found several videos allegedly taken by Elmore-Adon in which he filmed up the shorts of young girls, police say.

He's charged with unlawfully filming two girls, ages 7 and 8, at Fox Mill Elementary School in 2023. There are several charges from Churchill Road Elementary School in 2023, including one incident in which Elmore-Adon is accused of having an 8-year-old girl look for something while he filmed up her shorts and pulled down the victim's shirt.

Elmore-Aaron worked as a contractor for Fairfax County Public Schools during the 2022-23 school year, helping with afterschool programming.

"The background check on this individual was done in 2022, and our human resources department reviewed and cleared the candidate at that time," Superintendent Michelle Reid said.

Fairfax County Public Schools says Elmore-Adon worked afterschool programming at six other elementary schools, and police are urging parents to take a look his picture and let them know if they believe their children may also be victims.

Reid said the suspect worked for Overtime Athletics, which is a vendor of Baroody Camps that Fairfax County and several other school districts have used and still use in various capacities.

Reid said they are working with the families of the victims and giving them every resource available.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.